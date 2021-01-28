STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) PT Raised to $48.00 at Craig Hallum

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its price objective increased by analysts at Craig Hallum from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Shares of STM opened at $37.87 on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

