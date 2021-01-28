STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Trading Up 6.5% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) traded up 6.5% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $40.93 and last traded at $40.33. 5,476,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 2,933,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.87.

The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,089,119 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,419 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 30.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,561,282 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $78,606,000 after buying an additional 591,750 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at $17,050,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at about $7,630,000. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth about $13,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.65.

About STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.