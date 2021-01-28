Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 28th (AAPL, ABT, ADP, AMP, ANTM, BOKF, CADE, CASH, CVLT, CVNA)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, January 28th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $120.00 to $140.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $144.00 to $170.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $113.00 to $140.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $118.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $171.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $210.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $389.00 to $382.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $88.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $18.50 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $46.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $54.00 to $68.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $180.00 to $210.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $97.00 to $92.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $245.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $320.00 to $375.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $325.00 to $335.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $355.00 to $360.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $19.00 to $33.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $495.00 to $570.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $62.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $600.00 to $620.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $600.00 to $640.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $283.00 to $271.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $78.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $29.35. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $35.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $74.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $46.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $278.00 to $273.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $272.00 to $265.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $135.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $40.00 to $42.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $66.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

