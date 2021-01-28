Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 28th (ACAD, BOSSY, FSLR, PLXS, SHNWF, TSLA, WNEB, YMAB, ZIOP, ZOM)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 28th:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ACADIA’s sole marketed drug Nuplazid recorded strong sales since its launch. Its label expansion program also looks promising with several studies targeting various disorders currently being underway. A regulatory application seeking an approval for Nuplazid to treat dementia-related psychosis is under review in the United States. The decision is expected on Apr 3, 2021. If approved, not only the drug’s eligible patient population will be expanded but sales will be driven higher as well. However, a heavy dependence on Nuplazid for revenues remains a concern. So, any regulatory and developmental setback will hurt the stock severely. Moreover, stiff competition remains a woe. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Woori Financial Group Inc. provides commercial banking services. The Company offers deposit services, loan services, bill services, settlement services, credit card, international, online banking, and other related services. Woori Financial Group Inc. is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. “

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of naxitamab and omburtamab which are in clinical stage. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEW YORK, USA. “

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of a diverse, risk-sensitive portfolio of in-licensed cancer drugs to address unmet medical needs. The Company applies new insights from molecular and cancer biology to understand the efficacy and safety limitations of approved and developmental cancer therapies and identifies proprietary and related molecules for better patient treatment. “

Zomedica (NYSEMKT:ZOM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zomedica Corp. is a veterinary health company. It creates products for companion animals by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica Corp., formerly known as Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan. “

