Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Meredith Call Options (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,169 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,581% compared to the typical daily volume of 129 call options.

MDP opened at $23.73 on Thursday. Meredith has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81.

Get Meredith alerts:

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.87. Meredith had a positive return on equity of 37.46% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $693.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Meredith’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Meredith will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Meredith by 59.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Meredith by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,125,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,030,000 after buying an additional 90,172 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Meredith by 38.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 17,571 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Meredith in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Meredith by 133.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 29,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.