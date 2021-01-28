Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Upgraded to Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $51.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $43.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SYBT. Stephens downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

SYBT stock opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average of $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $44.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,262,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,733,000 after acquiring an additional 133,922 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 548,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,771 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 21,826.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 370,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 369,304 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 21,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $2,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

