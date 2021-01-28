Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Acquires 1,336 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,893,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,919,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,734,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $5.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $349.97. The stock had a trading volume of 166,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,006. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $354.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $343.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.04.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

