Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.3% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $288.61. 5,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,980. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $118.99 and a one year high of $297.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.12.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

