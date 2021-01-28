Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the period. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF makes up about 1.2% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period.

Shares of PSK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.33. 11,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,799. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $44.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.59.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

