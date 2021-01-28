Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Purchases 3,722 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $10,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

NYSEARCA IWY traded up $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $136.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,283. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.99. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $138.01.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

