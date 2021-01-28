StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 3,400.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in StoneCastle Financial during the third quarter worth $197,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneCastle Financial during the third quarter valued at $301,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in StoneCastle Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $752,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 17.2% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 78,818 shares during the last quarter. 25.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BANX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,079. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01. StoneCastle Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.81 and a beta of 0.76.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.28 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

