Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SEOAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

SEOAY opened at $18.61 on Thursday. Stora Enso Oyj has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $20.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, and Paper divisions. The company develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods; provides fiber-based board materials and corrugated packaging products and services for various applications.

