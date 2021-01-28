Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Update

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 1,650.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEOAY. Credit Suisse Group lowered Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.69. 11,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,782. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, and Paper divisions. The company develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods; provides fiber-based board materials and corrugated packaging products and services for various applications.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.