StormX (STMX) One Day Volume Hits $10.80 Million

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, StormX has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. StormX has a market cap of $22.89 million and approximately $10.80 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StormX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00069181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $298.16 or 0.00873860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00050149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.42 or 0.04163035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00014805 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017407 BTC.

StormX Token Profile

StormX (CRYPTO:STMX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 9,566,788,816 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,882,689,848 tokens. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com

Buying and Selling StormX

StormX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

