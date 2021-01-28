Strategic Blueprint LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,232,150,000 after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Facebook by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $355.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.55.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total transaction of $15,562,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,404,215 shares of company stock valued at $382,802,351. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $272.14 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $775.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

