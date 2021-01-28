Strategic Wealth Designers Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Strategic Wealth Designers grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 27.9% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 62,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.6% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 305,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 501,243 shares of company stock worth $68,703,231 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $128.38 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $316.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.56 and its 200-day moving average is $136.88.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

Several analysts recently commented on PG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.