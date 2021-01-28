Strategic Wealth Designers Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,153 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Facebook were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 280.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB stock opened at $272.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.08. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $775.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $118,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,404,215 shares of company stock worth $382,802,351. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $350.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Facebook from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.79.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

