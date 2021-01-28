Strategic Wealth Designers Sells 6,905 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Strategic Wealth Designers decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,110 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,905 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 103,572 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,941 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 163,530 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $228.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

