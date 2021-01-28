Strategic Wealth Designers Takes $1.15 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,316 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:HD opened at $274.05 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $295.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $271.02 and its 200-day moving average is $273.95.
The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About The Home Depot
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
