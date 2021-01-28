Stratis Reaches Market Capitalization of $56.73 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. Stratis has a total market cap of $56.73 million and $4.17 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001675 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000625 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000149 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018051 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 100,074,480 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

