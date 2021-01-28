Streamit Coin Market Cap Hits $6,065.35 (STREAM)

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Streamit Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Streamit Coin has a total market capitalization of $6,065.35 and $43.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Streamit Coin has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000453 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Streamit Coin

Streamit Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. The official message board for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com/#. Streamit Coin’s official website is streamitcoin.com. The Reddit community for Streamit Coin is https://reddit.com/