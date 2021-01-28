Streamit Coin Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (STREAM)

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded up 107.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 28th. Streamit Coin has a market cap of $9,206.27 and $26.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamit Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Streamit Coin has traded 121.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000427 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Streamit Coin Coin Profile

Streamit Coin (STREAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. The Reddit community for Streamit Coin is https://reddit.com/