Streamit Coin (STREAM) Market Cap Hits $6,065.35

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Streamit Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Streamit Coin has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. Streamit Coin has a total market cap of $6,065.35 and $43.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000453 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Streamit Coin Coin Profile

STREAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin's total supply is 13,529,414 coins. The official website for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com.

The official message board for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com/#. The Reddit community for Streamit Coin is https://reddit.com/