Strs Ohio Acquires 2,525 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of Capital One Financial worth $24,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF stock opened at $102.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.60 and its 200 day moving average is $80.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $186,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,441 shares of company stock worth $27,142,033 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on COF shares. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.53.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.