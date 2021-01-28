Strs Ohio Acquires 2,525 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of Capital One Financial worth $24,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.
COF stock opened at $102.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.60 and its 200 day moving average is $80.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $115.48.
In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $186,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,441 shares of company stock worth $27,142,033 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on COF shares. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.53.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
