Strs Ohio Cuts Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,838 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Biogen were worth $17,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,704,000 after buying an additional 316,681 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 236,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,042,000 after buying an additional 163,257 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Biogen by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,728,000 after purchasing an additional 160,408 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 524,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,737,000 after purchasing an additional 140,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,891,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Biogen news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $265.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.48. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Jefferies Financial Group raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $437.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Biogen from $342.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.97.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

