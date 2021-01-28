Strs Ohio Has $16.07 Million Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1,397.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,752 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $16,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 317.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 768,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,137,000 after buying an additional 584,568 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth approximately $67,487,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,431,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,949,000 after buying an additional 446,658 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 230.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 344,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,534,000 after buying an additional 240,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 306.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,822,000 after buying an additional 195,851 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, 140166 downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.20.

Shares of JBHT opened at $135.73 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.29 and a 52 week high of $156.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.58 and a 200-day moving average of $135.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

