Strs Ohio Has $18.28 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,287 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 9,638 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $18,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,822 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $39,035.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,802.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $96,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,137.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,427 shares of company stock worth $4,749,004. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.84.

NASDAQ EA opened at $146.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.00 and its 200-day moving average is $133.56.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

