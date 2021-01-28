Strs Ohio Has $19.34 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 284,265 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of State Street worth $19,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in State Street by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in State Street by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in State Street by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $70.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. State Street’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

