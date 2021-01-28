Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 7,811.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535,081 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.09% of ViacomCBS worth $20,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 215.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,602,000 after buying an additional 24,675,148 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth approximately $259,580,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in ViacomCBS by 3,741.3% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,380,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,300 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at $47,491,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in ViacomCBS by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,097,000 after purchasing an additional 901,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VIAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.04.

In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

VIAC opened at $56.00 on Thursday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $60.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.54.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

