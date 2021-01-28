Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,958,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,472 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.15% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $23,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,916,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,735,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102,658 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,626,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,310 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,792,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,388,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,861 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at $177,622.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE opened at $13.07 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.27, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

