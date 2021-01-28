Strs Ohio Purchases 156,551 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 672.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,551 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.17% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $19,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 317.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.80.

NYSE IFF opened at $110.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.35 and its 200-day moving average is $117.78. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $143.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

See Also: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.