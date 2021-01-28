Strs Ohio Purchases 1,957 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $20,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 81,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,655,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,076.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $48,599.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at $441,973.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $12,394,479. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $110.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.