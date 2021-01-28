Strs Ohio Sells 6,587 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,587 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $17,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $3,197,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,116,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $428.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $457.19. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $496.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.14.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

