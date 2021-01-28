Strs Ohio Sells 776 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.28% of Carlisle Companies worth $23,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Longbow Research raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $840,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,743.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 4,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total transaction of $676,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,722,705.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,515 shares of company stock valued at $6,842,436 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $145.69 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $169.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

