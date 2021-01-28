Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Lessened by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $24,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. MU Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 413,346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $101,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $230.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,987. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.28.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their price objective on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.