Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $620,077.13 and approximately $2,406.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00073845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.75 or 0.00900974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00052003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.09 or 0.04408954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014978 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018102 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

