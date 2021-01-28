Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SUOPY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

SUOPY stock opened at $46.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.78. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.54. Sumco has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $47.50.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $674.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.93 million. Sumco had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumco will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

