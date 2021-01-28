Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Trading 6.5% Higher

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.13 and last traded at $15.71. 175,815 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 128,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $59.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $11.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $12.29. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 59.61% and a positive return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners, LP will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 984,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 61,554 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 3,609.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 544,135 shares during the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 367,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 54,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 141,678 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

