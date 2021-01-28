Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)’s stock price traded up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.55. 1,068,572 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 691,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $29.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 791.48% and a negative return on equity of 407.13%. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 0.17% of Summit Wireless Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISA)

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

