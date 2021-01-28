Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Shares Down 7.6%

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) dropped 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.46 and last traded at $34.98. Approximately 1,134,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,211,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.87.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SUMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.99.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth about $276,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

