SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,349,400 shares, a growth of 20,898.3% from the December 31st total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,710,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SunHydrogen stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.17. 75,234,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,808,070. SunHydrogen has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14.

SunHydrogen Company Profile

SunHydrogen, Inc develops solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimic photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc in June 2020. SunHydrogen, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

