Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading 8.4% Higher

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) traded up 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.48 and last traded at $45.43. 2,782,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 2,357,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.91.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.77.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.56. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 4,025,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $148,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,442,004 shares of company stock worth $289,892,998 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth $93,219,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,885,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,260,000 after purchasing an additional 616,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,784,000 after purchasing an additional 387,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2,218.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 326,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 312,874 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.