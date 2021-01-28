Sunoco LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.8255 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%.

Sunoco stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.69. 248,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,958. Sunoco has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.77.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 22.04%. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SUN. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

In other news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,918.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.