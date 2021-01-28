Suny Cellular Communication (OTCMKTS:SCIXF) Shares Down 20%

Suny Cellular Communication Ltd (OTCMKTS:SCIXF) shares were down 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12.

About Suny Cellular Communication (OTCMKTS:SCIXF)

Suny Cellular Communication Ltd imports and distributes cellular phones and related accessories. It provides technical support, repaid, and maintenance services for cellular telephones, tablets, spare parts, and related accessories produced by the Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. The company sells its products through a network of 16 stores, as well as online through its Website.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Suny Cellular Communication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suny Cellular Communication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.