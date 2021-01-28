Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Reaches $0.0936

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $28.60 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0936 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,292.94 or 0.03883506 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00022270 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 637,120,042 coins and its circulating supply is 305,435,113 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

