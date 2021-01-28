Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Trading 5.3% Higher

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) shares rose 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Superdry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt upgraded Superdry to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Superdry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Superdry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $245.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

