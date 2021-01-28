Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.15

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.15 and traded as high as $12.44. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) shares last traded at $12.32, with a volume of 845,377 shares changing hands.

SPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. National Bank Financial cut Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.78.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.56, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$423.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.7088539 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.51%.

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

