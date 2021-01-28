Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) (TSE:SGY) PT Set at C$0.25 by Raymond James

Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) (TSE:SGY) has been given a C$0.25 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential downside of 20.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$0.30 to C$0.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.71.

Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) stock remained flat at $C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 224,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,394. Surge Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.03 million and a PE ratio of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.28.

Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) (TSE:SGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$56.93 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Surge Energy Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Allen Leach bought 775,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$186,048.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,811,813 shares in the company, valued at C$434,835.12.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

