sUSD Trading 0.4% Higher This Week (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $143.41 million and approximately $15.07 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00067669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.10 or 0.00891423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00049168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,383.21 or 0.04192538 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00018009 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

