Sushi (SUSHI) One Day Volume Hits $523.80 Million

Sushi (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 200.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Sushi token can now be purchased for $11.07 or 0.00092839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sushi has a market cap of $280.53 million and approximately $523.80 million worth of Sushi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sushi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00049045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00127194 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00272534 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00068715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00066856 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.19 or 0.00321878 BTC.

About Sushi

Sushi’s total supply is 25,338,499 tokens. Sushi’s official website is sushiswap.org

Sushi Token Trading

Sushi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

